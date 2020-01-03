Future Outlook of Clear Aligners to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027

Clear Aligners Market 2020 Predominantly Boosted with CAGR of 16.9% by the Rising Global Economy; Revealing Industry Analysis To 2027

The global clear aligners market is forecasted to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors include a growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The clear aligners Market research report covers major industry player profiles that include: Danaher,Dentsply Sirona,Institut Straumann AG,3M,Henry Schein, Inc.,Align Technology, Inc.,Great Lakes Dental Technologies,SCHEU DENTAL GmbH,TP Orthodontics, Inc.,DynaFlex

Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures across the world. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) is the primary dental resource for patients as they attempt to maintain their health, function, and look for their lifetime.

According to the American Society for Plastic Surgery (ASPS), cosmetic dentistry experienced a recent boom with a 47% increase in procedures demanded by people aged 51 to 64 years. Cosmetic surgeries have become one of the largest demanding sectors in past years.

The middle-class population has increasingly been witnessed in North America to undergo these procedures due to the high urge to have enhanced aesthetic appeals. Asian countries are working towards cosmetic procedures with lower cost and advanced methods.

Thailand, Singapore, India, Malaysia are some of the top destinations for dental cosmetic procedures. Many patients come from developed countries like the US and UK to choose Singapore for their treatment.

Moreover, there are dental spas present in these countries to offer innovative dental treatment and procedures for the patients. It is playing a dynamic role in the rural area as it helps to improve and enhance their economic condition.

Thus, the growing cosmetic dentistry helps to drive the market in the coming years.

The global clear aligners market is segmented by type, distribution channels, and age. Based on type, the clear aligners market is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC).

In 2018, the polyurethane plastic accounted for the largest market share in the global clear aligners market by type. Technological development in polyurethane plastic aligners and its high acceptance by dental professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

Based on distribution channels, the clear aligners market has been segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others.

Well-known small local companies are present in the market to provide products to its customer base. Larger firms are embracing the strategy of acquiring small/ medium firms to intensify and expand its product portfolio and footprint in different geographies.

Additionally, companies are also undergoing acquisitions to garner their significance and remain competitive in the market. Few of the essential vital developments from the industry are mentioned below:

Year News Region March, 2019 The Straumann Group performed collaboration with Medit, a global provider of digital dentistry solutions. This collaboration will benefit into promoting the integration of digital workflows with Straumann’s open CADCAM software. Europe January, 2019 3M and Bioclear entered into a partnership to provide dentists and dental schools with the techniques, tools and equipment to allow for longer-lasting, stronger, and aesthetically superior composites. North America October, 2018 Dentsply Sirona Endodontics has partnered with Spear Education, a national leader in dental continuing education, to offer endodontists a unique opportunity to grow their practice and become more successful at finding work-life balance. North America