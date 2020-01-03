Non-Woven Adhesive Market forecast 2019-2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global non-woven adhesive market to 2024 by product type (styrenic block copolymers (SBC), amorphous poly alpha olefins (APAO), and EVA), application (baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, and others [pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications]), technology (hot melt and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)
According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the non-woven adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and medical applications. The non-woven adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.
The major growth drivers for this market are increasing urban population, rising penetration of disposable hygiene products, and growth in emerging economies.
To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/global-…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.
In this market, styrenic block copolymers (SBC), EVA, and amorphous poly alpha olefins (APAO) are the major polymer type of non-woven adhesives.
Within the non-woven adhesive market, baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and medical are the major applications. Baby care is the largest application segment for non-woven adhesives.
Hot melt is the major technology type of the non-woven adhesive market.
Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing demand from consumer and medical industry.
Henkel Ag, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Arkema, Beardow Adams Ltd., Lohmann-Koester, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Moresco Corporation, Savaré Specialty Adhesives, and Palmetto Adhesives are among the major manufacturers of non-woven adhesives.
Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the non-woven adhesive market by polymer type, application, technology, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Non-Woven Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".
This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the non-woven adhesive market by polymer type, application, technology, and region as follows:
By Polymer Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)
- Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAO)
- EVA
By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- Baby Care
- Feminine Hygiene
- Adult Incontinence
- Medical
- Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)
By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- Hot Melt
- Others
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- The Rest of the World
This 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, click on this link www.lucintel.com/global-…arket.aspx
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Lucintel, the premier global market research and management consulting firm creates your equation for growth - whether you need to understand market dynamics, identify new opportunities or increase your profitability. Lucintel team of trusted industry experts for materials and manufacturing industries have executed over hundreds of consulting projects for clients, ranging from small, emerging organizations up to multinational companies such as 3M, Audi, BASF, Cytec, DSM, Eastman, GE, H ...