Non-Woven Adhesive Market forecast 2019-2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global non-woven adhesive market to 2024 by product type (styrenic block copolymers (SBC), amorphous poly alpha olefins (APAO), and EVA), application (baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, and others [pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications]), technology (hot melt and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the non-woven adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and medical applications. The non-woven adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing urban population, rising penetration of disposable hygiene products, and growth in emerging economies.

In this market, styrenic block copolymers (SBC), EVA, and amorphous poly alpha olefins (APAO) are the major polymer type of non-woven adhesives.

Within the non-woven adhesive market, baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and medical are the major applications. Baby care is the largest application segment for non-woven adhesives.

Hot melt is the major technology type of the non-woven adhesive market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing demand from consumer and medical industry.

Henkel Ag, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Arkema, Beardow Adams Ltd., Lohmann-Koester, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Moresco Corporation, Savaré Specialty Adhesives, and Palmetto Adhesives are among the major manufacturers of non-woven adhesives.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the non-woven adhesive market by polymer type, application, technology, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Non-Woven Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the non-woven adhesive market by polymer type, application, technology, and region as follows:

By Polymer Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAO)

EVA

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Baby Care

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Medical

Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hot Melt

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

