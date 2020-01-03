Induction Motor Market forecast 2019-2024 interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in induction motor market to 2024 by supply phase (single phase induction motor and three phase induction motor), end use industry (residential , industrial, and commercial), efficiency class (IE1, IE2, IE3, and IE4), and region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the induction motor market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. The induction motor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are economical cost and low maintenance of the induction motors. Induction motors are economical and maintenance free due to the absence of brushes, commutators, and slip rings.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/inducti…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

IE1, IE2, IE3, and IE4 motors are the major efficiency class type of the induction motor market. Within the induction motor market, residential, industrial, and commercial are the major end use industries.

Nidec Motor Corporation, ABB, Siemens, WEG Electric Corp, Emerson Electric Co., Ametek, Baldor Electric, Brook Crompton, Johnson Electric Holdings and Regal Beloit and others are among the major induction motor manufacturers in this market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the induction motor market by supply phase, end use industry, efficiency class, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Induction Motor Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”.

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the induction motor market by supply phase, end use industry, efficiency class, and region as follows:

By Supply Phase [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Single Phase Induction Motor

Three Phase Induction Motor

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Efficiency Class [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World

A more than 150 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.