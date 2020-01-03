New release: Global Industrial Wax Market to reach new heights by 2025

Global Industrial Wax Market - Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast 2019-2025

From the manufacture of candles to its use in coatings, packaging, polishing, food, and a vast range of application areas and industrial products, the wax industry plays a vital role in the smooth functioning of many industries. The use of additives like specific types of polyethylene can improve the functional properties, viscosity, and even the crystalline structure of wax.

In the food industry, food-grade wax can be used to produce shiny coatings on top of candies.

Key Market Growth Drivers/ Restraints

Rising demand from applications like candle, tire & rubber along with increasing demand from coatings and printing inks manufacturers is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The shift from regular petroleum wax-based products to synthetic and vegetable waxes is maturing intense.

Moreover, stringent standards on VOC emissions are anticipated to trigger the demand for superior coating system, i.e., solvent-borne coating system demand. This increase in coating system demand is projected to boost global industrial wax industry for coating application areas

Improving socio-economic factors such as living standards, income, and spending power across developing economies will positively influence the industrial wax market during the forecast period

Key Vendors

The Global Industrial Wax Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, Petroleo Brasileiro, Exxon Mobil, Sasol, Oil Co.

Lukoil PJSC, Numaligarh Refinery, HCl Wax, The Blayson Group, and the International Group, Inc..

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Global Industrial Wax Market has been divided into the following segments

Type Fossil based Synthetic based Bio based

Application Candles Food Coatings & Polishes Hot-melt Adhesives Tires & Rubber Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging

Major Global Industrial Wax Market Highlights

In terms of type, fossil-based wax accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the industrial wax market throughout the forecast period

There is a significant growth seen in end-use industries such as petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics industries. This growth is a crucial driver for the fossil-based wax market.

Bio-based waxes are renewable and environmentally-friendly and used in several applications like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polishes, and cheese coatings for protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global industrial wax market during the forecast period

The regional growth is driven by positive growth in the industries such as automotive, construction, cosmetics, and food.

What the Global Industrial Wax Market Report Offers?

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Industrial Wax Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Global Industrial Wax Market production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.

Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.