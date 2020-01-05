Global Flexitank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2019-2025

Global Flexitank Market -Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Flexitank Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.
The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc, these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
Flexitanks are bags made up of polymer material like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. designed to carry and transport large quantities of liquids.
Flexitanks can utilize in the transportation of Food & Beverages like beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, vegetable oils, and other flowable food items
Key Market Growth Drivers/ Restraints
- Increasing demand for global trade of beverages
- Competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to its traditional substitutes included ISO tanks and drums
- Economic benefits of flexitanks such as environment-friendly nature, the requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging tanks
- Compatibility with a large number of industrially viable fluids along with reducing risk of cross-contamination of liquids also has pushed the growth of flexitanks
- The industry is projected to experience significant growth due to a high need for flexible, efficient storage and portability of liquids
- Moreover, characteristics like foldability, portability, ease of setting up and growing popularity of bulk transport are anticipated to fuel flexitank market over the forecast period
- The growth in the global vegetable oil, beer, and fruit juice market is projected to influence the growth of the global flexitanks market
For more information on this report visit www.reportocean.com/industr…arket-BWC6
Key Vendors
The Global Flexitank Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, and Rishi FIBC.
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Asia-pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Segmentation
Global Flexitank Market has been divided into the following segments
- Type
- Monolayer
- Multilayer
- Loading Type
- Bottom Loading
- Top Loading
-
Application
- Food-Grade Liquids
- Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids
- Pharmaceutical Liquids
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE COPY @ www.reportocean.com/industr…arket-BWC6
Major Global Flexitank Market Highlights
- In terms of application, the food-grade liquids segment accounted for the largest market share followed by chemical segment and is projected to dominate the global flexitank market throughout the forecast period
- The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global flexitank market during the forecast period
- The regional growth primarily driven by increasing positive demand from industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical
- Countries like China, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the top 15 exporters of wine. The presence of this huge wine exporting industry across the region is promising for the demand for flexitanks.
- The growing industrial and chemical production in the UK and Germany has boosted the demand for flexitanks
What the Global Flexitank Market Report Offers?
The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Flexitank Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Global Flexitank Market production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions.
Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We have collaboration with many top publishers who have expertise in providing: Robust, detailed ...
For more information: