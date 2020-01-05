Global Flexitank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2019-2025

Global Flexitank Market -Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025

Flexitanks are bags made up of polymer material like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. designed to carry and transport large quantities of liquids.

Flexitanks can utilize in the transportation of Food & Beverages like beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, vegetable oils, and other flowable food items

Key Market Growth Drivers/ Restraints

Increasing demand for global trade of beverages

Competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to its traditional substitutes included ISO tanks and drums

Economic benefits of flexitanks such as environment-friendly nature, the requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging tanks

Compatibility with a large number of industrially viable fluids along with reducing risk of cross-contamination of liquids also has pushed the growth of flexitanks

The industry is projected to experience significant growth due to a high need for flexible, efficient storage and portability of liquids

Moreover, characteristics like foldability, portability, ease of setting up and growing popularity of bulk transport are anticipated to fuel flexitank market over the forecast period

The growth in the global vegetable oil, beer, and fruit juice market is projected to influence the growth of the global flexitanks market

Key Vendors

The Global Flexitank Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, and Rishi FIBC.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

Global Flexitank Market has been divided into the following segments

Type Monolayer Multilayer

Loading Type Bottom Loading Top Loading

Application Food-Grade Liquids Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids Pharmaceutical Liquids



Major Global Flexitank Market Highlights

In terms of application, the food-grade liquids segment accounted for the largest market share followed by chemical segment and is projected to dominate the global flexitank market throughout the forecast period

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

The regional growth primarily driven by increasing positive demand from industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical

Countries like China, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the top 15 exporters of wine. The presence of this huge wine exporting industry across the region is promising for the demand for flexitanks.

The growing industrial and chemical production in the UK and Germany has boosted the demand for flexitanks

