Research report investigates the India Access Control Market (2019-2025)

Market Forecast By Access Control Market Types (Card Reader Access Control System (Contact Card, Contactless Card), Biometric Access Control System (Fingerprint, IRIS And Others)), By Applications (Banking And Financials, Government And Transportation, Retail And Logistics, Commercial Offices, Industrial And Manufacturing, Residential, Hospitality And Healthcare, Educational Institutions And Others), By Regions (Northern Region, Southern Region, Eastern Region, Western Region) And Competitive Landscape.

According to 6Wresearch, India Access Control Market size is anticipated to register growth during 2019-25. Increasing government investments in infrastructural development projects such as construction of “Amaravati” smart city in Andhra Pradesh, Smart City Kochi, Chennai-Bangalore industrial Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai industrial Corridor, Namaste Tower, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Gujrat International Finance Tec-City would spur the demand for access control during the forecast period.

In 2018, the government & transportation, commercial offices and banking & financial verticals accounted for the highest India access control market share; however, other verticals such as the retail and residential segments are also predicted to exhibit substantial growth in demand over the coming years.

