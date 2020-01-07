Growth Opportunities in the Global Supercapacitor Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in supercapacitor market to 2025 by end use industry (transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, energy, and others), product type (double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitor, hybrid capacitor), voltage type (less than 25V, 25-100V, and more than 100V), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/superca…arket.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, and energy industries. The global supercapacitor market is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 20% from 2020 to 2025.

The major drivers for this market are increasing production of electrical vehicles, growth in portable electronics, and superior properties of supercapacitors, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization, as compare to conventional power storage devices.

In this market, double layer capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors are used for the energy storage purpose. Lucintel forecasts that double layer capacitors will remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of double layer capacitors in regenerative braking systems of electric vehicles.

Lucintel predicts that the demand for hybrid capacitors is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher energy density of hybrid capacitors than double layer capacitors.

Within the supercapacitor market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by the growing demand for supercapacitors in electric vehicles due to the need for fuel efficiency, power stabilization, enhanced vehicle performance, and extended long life expectancy.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for supercapacitors in automotive, wind, solar, and consumer electronics industries, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing demand for micro supercapacitors and development of high energy density supercapacitors. Maxwell, Panasonic, Ioxus, CAP XX, AVX, Skeleton Technologies, Nippon Chemi, LS Mtron, and Evans Capacitor are among the major supercapacitor manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global supercapacitor market by end use industry, product type, voltage type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Supercapacitor Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global supercapacitor market by end use industry, product type, voltage type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Double Layer Capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

By Voltage Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Less than 25V

25-100V

More than 100V

By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Taiwan

Rest of the World