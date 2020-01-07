Growth Opportunities in the Global BOPP Film Market interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in BOPP film market to 2025 by film type (transparent films, metalized films, and white/opaque), thickness (below 15 micron, 15 to 30 micron, 30 to 45 micron, and above 45 micron), application (food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global BOPP film market looks promising with opportunities in food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial applications. The global BOPP film market is forecast to reach $26.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025.

The major drivers for this market are growth in food packaging and increasing need for UV light barrier films.

In this market, various types of BOPP films, such as transparent, metalized, white, and opaque films are used in packaging and industrial applications. Lucintel forecasts that transparent BOPP films will remain the largest segment over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for transparent films in food industry to provide high level of aesthetic appeal in product packaging.

Within the BOPP film market, food packaging will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to growing demand for various packaged food products, such as confectionary, biscuits/bakery, snacks, and pasta. Non-food packaging is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for tobacco products.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global BOPP film market by application, film type, thickness, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global BOPP Film Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the global BOPP film market by application, film type, thickness, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M Shipment Analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Food Packaging

Confectionary

Biscuits/Bakery

Snacks

Pasta

Other food

Non-Food Packaging

Industrial

By Film Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M Shipment Analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Transparent Films

Metalized Films

White/Opaque

By Thickness [Volume (Kilotons) and $M Shipment Analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Below 15 micron

15 to 30 micron

30 to 45 micron

Above 45 micron

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M Shipment Analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

The Rest of the World