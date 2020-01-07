Microfluidics Market expected to grow with CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

The global microfluidics industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The microfluidics market generated $10,260.6 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

The global microfluidics market has been witnessing rapid growth and is expected to continue to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. This growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as growing demand for non-invasive and rapid diagnostics, an increase in the adoption of personalized medicines on a global level, significant external funding for executing research and development exercises, and growing demand of point-of-care diagnostics.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include a massive scope for adoption of microfluidics-based solutions in emerging nations, increased use of microfluidics in widespread of applications, and hybridization of technologies. However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth.

These challenges include lack of standardization, a lack of high-complexity testing centers, and high capital requirement hampering the global reach.

With a substantial increase in the demand for precision medicine and its applications, companies have the opportunity to expand their offerings and explore the untapped potential of the market through different strategies. The strategies followed by various prominent companies, to gain significant market share varies from product launch to collaborations and partnerships.

