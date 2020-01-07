Electronic Pill Market overview with detailed evaluation, aggressive panorama forecast to 2027

The report on “Electronic Pill Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims. The report studies essential market players such as Bio-Images Research, CapsoVision, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology, Given Imaging, IntroMedic

The electronic pill is a pharmaceutical dosage form that contains an ingestible sensor inside of a pill. After its consumption, the sensor begins transmitting medical data.

The technology that makes up the pill, as well as the data transmitted by the pill's sensor, is considered to be part of an electronic pill.

The electronic pill market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Moreover, with rising demand for these medicines is the key application for the growth of the industry.

However, Key factors such as rising geriatric population, growing patient pool, high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure drive the market in this region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Bio-Images Research Limited, 2. CapsoVision, Inc., 3. Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology, 4.

Given Imaging, 5. IntroMedic, 6. Medimetrics S.A, 7. Medisafe, 8.

Medtronic, 9. Olympus Corporation, 10. Proteus Digital Health

The "Global Electronic Pill Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Electronic Pill market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography.

The global Electronic Pill market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electronic Pill market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The electronic pill market is segmented on the basis of targeted area, application and by end user. Based on targeted area the market is segmented as esophagus, stomach, small intestine and large intestine.

On the basis of application the market is categorized as capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Electronic Pill market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electronic Pill market in these regions.

