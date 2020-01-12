Global C-Clamp Market predicted to reach USD 1,020 million by 2027 according to demand forecasts

Global C-clamp market worth reaches a value of USD 1,020 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2019 and 2027.

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “C-Clamp Market By Application (Commercial/Industrial Use and Home Use), By Raw Material (Steel, Cast Iron, and Other Alloys), By Jaw Opening (Less than 6 inch, Between 6 inch and 12 inch, and More than 12 inch), and By End User (Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Regular Duty): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027”. According to the report, the global C-clamp market was valued at approximately USD 747 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,020 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2019 and 2027.

C-clamp also referred to as G-clamp is the equipment that is used for holding objects or materials, which are made from either wood or metals, or together. These products were originally termed as carriage clamps or carriage-makers clamps.

It is used for preventing separation & movement against any type of internal as well as external forces. This product is available in varied sizes, jaw openings, and load-bearing capacities.

Myriad types of C-clamp include standard common clamps, quick release common clamps, deep reach common clamps, double anvil common clamps, locking common clamps, and copper-coated common clamps.

Flourishing automotive sector to drive the C-clamp market expansion

C-clamps are being massively used in automotive applications such as pressure application for breaking caliper while changing the brakes.

This will help the C-clamp market gain traction in the ensuing years. Apart from this, it also helps in holding the piece of work at the time of the service process as well as many other services including light, medium, and regular duty services.

Moreover, C-clamps find massive use in industrial-grade construction activities due to its beneficial characteristics like high durability, operational safety, flexibility, strong clamping force, and compactness. In addition to this, massive infrastructural development taking place across the globe is expected to steer the growth of the C-clamp industry in the near future.

The product also finds myriad application in commercial and household sectors.

Commercial/Industrial use to dominate the application segment

The commercial/industrial use segment, which accounted for nearly 70% of the overall market share in 2017, is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated timeframe. The growth can be attributed to large-scale utilization of the product in the thriving commercial as well as industrial sectors.

Moreover, C-clamps are massively used in industries like automotive, carpentry, woodworking, and welding. They are also used for hanging stage lighting equipment.

Steel to contribute majorly towards the global market revenue share

Steel segment, which contributed approximately 50% towards the overall market revenue share in 2017, is predicted to account for largest contribution towards the overall market revenue even during the estimated timeframe. The use of the steel in the manufacturing of the C-clamps has led to overcoming of various drawbacks of the product found during testing its practical utilization as well as a simulation in extreme conditions.

Apart from this, the steel used as a raw material for manufacturing C-clamps also helps product satisfy business requirements.Regular duty to lead the end-user segment in terms of value

The regular duty segment, which contributed nearly 44% of the overall market share in 2017, is expected to make major contributions towards the overall market revenue during the estimated timeline. The growth of the regular duty segment can be credited to the massive use of the C-clamps for steel fabrication, industrial production, industrial maintenance, and industrial welding applications.

Europe dominates the overall C-clamp market earnings

Europe contributed nearly 35% of the overall market share in 2017. The regional market growth can be credited to the humungous presence of major manufacturers in the European continent.

The major manufacturers of the C-clamp market include Apollo Metal Industries, Bessey Tools North America, Clamptek Co.,Ltd., Craftsman, DEWALT, Hart, IRWIN Tools, Kreg, Lapeer Manufacturing, Milescraft, Premier Farnell, Princess Auto Ltd., TEKTON, The Lincoln Electric Company, URREA PROFESSIONAL TOOLS, INC., W.W. Grainger, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., Wilton Tools and Yost Vises.

This report segments the C-clamp market as follows:

Global C-Clamp Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Commercial/Industrial Use

Home Use

Global C-Clamp Market: By Raw Material Segment Analysis

Steel

Cast Iron

Other Alloys

Global C-Clamp Market: By Jaw Opening Segment Analysis

Less than 6 inch

Between 6 inch and 12 inch

More than 12 inch

Global C-Clamp Market: By End User Segment Analysis

Light Duty

Heavy Duty

Regular Duty

Global C-Clamp Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa