Growth Opportunities in the Gelcoat Market interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in gelcoat market to 2024 by end use industry (wind, marine, construction, transportation, tank, and others), resin chemistry (polyester, vinylester, epoxy and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/gelcoat-market.aspx market looks attractive with opportunities in the wind energy, marine, construction, tanks, and transportation industries. The gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growing use of composite materials in different industries and performance benefits of gelcoat, such as UV protection, better surface appearance,.

In this market polyester, vinyl ester, and epoxy gelcoats are mainly used in composites part fabrication. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester gelcoat will remain the largest segment due to low cost and usage in wide application area.

Epoxy gelcoat is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth of wind energy industry.

Within the gelcoat market, construction will remain the largest end use industry.

The wind energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing installation of wind turbines.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume. ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include a shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and the development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system. Ashland, Polynt-Reichhold, Bufa, Scott Bader, and Allnex are among the major suppliers of gelcoat.

The study includes a forecast for the gelcoat market by end use industry, resin chemistry, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Wind

Marine

Construction

Transportation

Tanks

Others

By Resin Chemistry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Polyester

Vinylester

Epoxy

Others

By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Europe

Russia

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

The Rest of the World

Brazil