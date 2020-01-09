Growth Opportunities in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market to 2024 by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, industrial, and others), by material form (LFRT and D-LFT), by reinforcement type (glass fiber and carbon fiber & others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries. The LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in various end use industries as well as its performance and process benefits, such higher strength to weight ratio, recyclability, and remoldablity.

In this market, fiber (glass and carbon fiber) and resin (polypropylene and polyamide) are used for producing of long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (LFRT) compound as well as direct-LFT (D-LFT) based part. Lucintel forecasts that LFRT will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to increasing demand in the automotive and industrial application.

The D-LFT segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing in-line part fabrication in automotive industry.

Within LFT market, automotive will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing automotive production and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composite materials.

Door module, front end module, instrumental panel, running board, and underbody shield are some of the major applications of LFT in the automotive industry.

By fiber type, glass fiber based LFT will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Carbon fiber based LFT is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its high performance characteristics.

By resin type, polypropylene resin based LFT will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period.

Europe will remain the largest region for LFT market due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing automotive production and increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the LFT market, include, development of polyamide based LFT/D-LFT for structural application and increasing use of bio based materials in LFT. SABIC, Celanese, RTP Company TechnoCompound, and Chisso/JNC Corporation are among the major suppliers of LFT.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the LFT market by end use industry, material form, fiber type, resin type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the LFT market by end use industry, material form, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Automotive Door Module Front End Module Instrumental Panel Running Board Underbody Shield Others

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

By Material Form [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

LFRT

D-LFT

By Reinforcement Type [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber & Others

By Resin Type [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Others

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World