Growth Opportunities in the Yeast Market discussed in a new research report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in yeast market to 2024 by product type (baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, wine yeast, feed yeast, bioethanol yeast, and others), application (food, feed, and others), form (dry yeast, instant yeast, fresh yeast, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/yeast-market.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in the bakery products, alcoholic beverage, and feed market. The yeast market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.
The major growth drivers for this market are growth of the bakery industry, increase in demand for convenience food products, positive growth trend in alcoholic beverages consumption, growth in demand for bioethanol as a fuel, and increase in demand for specialty yeast products.
Yeast is used in the process of fermentation for its abilities in aiding carbon - release, imparting better aroma, taste, texture, and flavor to food and beverage. In this market, baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, wine yeast, feed yeast, and bioethanol yeast are the major product types.
Baker's yeast is the largest segment.
Within the yeast market, dry, instant, and fresh are the major form of yeast.
Europe is the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing consumption of processed food products, increasing alcohol consumption, and increasing awareness about the nutritive value of yeast.
Associated British Foods, Angel Yeast, Lallemand, Leiber, Lesaffre, Alltech, Chr. Hansen Holdings, Koninklijke DSM, Oriental Yeast, and Synergy Flavors are among the major manufacturers in the yeast market.
Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the yeast market by product, application, form, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Yeast Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".
This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the yeast market by product, application, form, and region as follows:
By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- Baker’s Yeast
- Brewer’s Yeast
- Wine Yeast
- Feed Yeast
- Bioethanol Yeast
- Others
By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- Food
- Feed
- Others
By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- Dry Yeast
- Instant Yeast
- Fresh Yeast
- Others
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
