Growth Opportunities in the eHealth Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in eHealth market to 2024 by ehealth type (EHR, E-prescribing, clinical decision support, telemedicine, consumer health information, health management, and healthcare information), services (monitoring, diagnostics, healthcare strengthening and others), end user (hospital, ambulatory care centers and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (ROW)).

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the eHealth market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, home healthcare, and ambulatory centers. The eHealth market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are technological developments, rising preference toward mobile technology and internet, increasing healthcare costs, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery, and shortage of healthcare professionals.

In this market, EHR (Electronic Health Records), E-prescribing, clinical decision support, telemedicine, consumer health information, health management, and healthcare information system are the major types of ehealth. EHR is the largest segment due to its growing adoption by developing regions.

North America is the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of technologically updated population base and availability of supportive infrastructure in the region.

GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Optum, Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth, and Cisco Systems are among the major manufacturers in the eHealth market.

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "eHealth Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the eHealth market by type, service, end user, and region as follows:

By eHealth Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

EHR

E-prescribing

Clinical Decision Support

Telemedicine

Consumer Health Information

Health Management

Healthcare Information System

By Service [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Monitoring

Diagnostic

Healthcare Strengthening

Others

By End User [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World (ROW)

Brazil