Digital English Language Learning Market technology trends, growth report and industry updates scrutinized in the new analysis

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027. Market Share and Key players by BABBEL BUSUU LTD CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II and more discussed in a new market research report

Factors such as increasing adoption of the digital education system, implementation of advanced level English curriculum in schools, increasing number of immigrants for higher education are the key factors driving the global Digital English Language Learning market. the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Digital English Language Learning market in the coming years.

Digital English Language Learning Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Digital English Language Learning Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Strategic Insights:

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in the global Digital English Language Learning market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players are listed below:

2019: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and LearnLaunch today announced a $10,000 World Languages Design Challenge to support innovative approaches to World Languages teaching and learning.

2018: Busuu announced a strategic partnership with Amazon and Google to provide an education bot for the companies’ respective intelligent personal assistant interfaces, Alexa and Google Assistant.

2018: Pearson announced a partnership with three new online schools, the announcement showcased Pearson’s commitment to K-12 education and digital learning.

Regional Analysis:

An increasing trend among the Asia Pacific students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education is driving the global digital English language market. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Tests such as English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC).

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examinations qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills.

This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes and is creating a potential demand for digital English language learning. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques and are driving the market of digital English language learning.

Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital English language learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies.

This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years.

