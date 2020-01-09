Growth Opportunities in the Fermented Ingredient Market interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in fermented ingredient market to 2024 by ingredient type (amino acids, organic acids, biogas, polymer, vitamins, antibiotics, and industrial enzymes), application (food and beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals, paper, personal care, biofuel, and textile and leather), form (liquid and dry), process (batch fermentation, continuous fermentation, aerobic fermentation, and anaerobic fermentation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the fermented ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. The fermented ingredient market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness on health benefits, rising prevalence of digestive problems and obesity, and increasing demand for antibiotics.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/ferment…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

Fermentation ingredients are used to help in preserving and increasing the shelf life of the product. In this market, amino acids, organic acids, biogas, polymer, vitamins, antibiotics, and industrial enzymes are the major ingredient types.

Amino acids are the largest segment.

Within the fermented ingredient market, batch fermentation, continuous fermentation, aerobic fermentation, and anaerobic fermentation are the major process types.

Liquid and dry are the major forms of the fermented ingredient market.

Asia Pacific will be the largest market over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-quality fermented food and beverage products.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Ajinomoto Corporation, Koninklijke DSM, CHR. Hansen, BASF, Lallemand, Angelyeast, Döhler Group, Cargill Incorporated, and Lonza are among the major manufacturers in the fermented ingredient market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the fermented ingredient market by ingredient type, application, form, process, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Fermented Ingredient Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the fermented ingredient market by ingredient type, application, form, process, and region as follows:

By Ingredient Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Biogas

Polymer

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Industrial Enzymes

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Liquid

Dry

By Process [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Batch Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Aerobic Fermentation

Anaerobic Fermentation

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World Brazil

