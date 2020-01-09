Coated Paper Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Coated Paper Market to reach a market size of $36.4 billion by 2025

According to a new report Global Coated Paper Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Coated Paper Market size is expected to reach $36.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing need for delivering goods to be packaged and labeled.

Rising e-commerce worldwide is a major driving force in increasing the adoption of online shopping and goods delivery, influencing demand for coated paper.

The Coated Mechanical market dominated the Global Coated Paper Market by Type 2018. Coated woodfree segment is anticipated to witness promising growth over the years to come due to the growing adoption of agro-and fiber-based papers.

Packaging and labeling accounted for significant revenue across the global market in 2018. Increasing use of flexible paper packaging solutions in comparison to flexible plastics has emerged as a major component in the worldwide packaging industry, providing potential opportunity for coated paper.

The Printing market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2019-2025).

Additionally, The Others market is would witness CAGR of 8.4% during (2019-2025).

North America gained the largest market share in 2018, as the region is home to many leading manufacturers, which have led to a large-scale production of coated paper. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during (2019-2025).

Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during (2019-2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Oji Holdings Corporation (Mitsui Group), Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Michelman, Inc., Solenis LLC (BASF SE), Imerys S.A., Arjowiggins SAS (Worms & Cie), Minerals Technologies, Inc., Penford Corporation (Ingredion, Inc.), and The Dow Chemical Company.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Coated Paper Market

» Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Dec-2019: Stora Enso came into partnership with HS Manufacturing Group (HSMG), a manufacturer of plant-based barrier coatings. The partnership is aimed at developing formed fiber products with the help of HSMG protean technology for use in contact packaging applications.

This protean technology barrier coating can be applied in producing cellulose-based paper products.

Sep-2019: Oji Holdings teamed up with Nestle in which Nestle has adopted Oji's Paper in Thailand for replacing its plastic bag to paper bag. This collaboration helps Oji to expand its business to Thailand.

May-2019: Mineral Technologies announced an agreement with Century Paper & pulp, a division of Century Textiles and Industries Limited for installing 45,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant at its paper mill in Lalkuan, District Nainital, India. PCC is a specialty pigment for coating and filling high quality paper

Jul-2018: Mineral Technologies and Shouguang Meilun, a subsidiary of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. signed agreement for building 150,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (“PCC”) plant at its paper mill in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China.

This helps in expanding its footprints to China and the facility would be operated by the newly created joint venture with Chenming Paper in China.

» Acquisition and Mergers:

Oct-2019: Nippon Paper signed a definitive agreement to acquire Orora's packaging business in New Zealand and Australia. The acquisition includes fibre converting, cartons, B9 Paper Mill, specialty packaging, bags, functional coatings and Orora WRS packaging distribution operations.

With the acquisition, Nippon enters integrated corrugated paperboard manufacturing business in Oceania region.

Mar-2018: Solenis completed the acquisition of Topchim NV, a leading ecological coating company for cardboard, paper, and packaging converting business. The acquisition helps Solenis in expanding its business in pulp and paper market.

» Product Launches:

Nov-2019: Dow unveiled OPULUX HGT, a new optical finishing for polyethylene (PE)-based packaging for addressing converters and brand owners in addressing recyclability targets. OPULUX HGT helps in the replacement of PE/PET or PE/BOPP laminated packaging structures with PE/PET or PE/BOPP laminated packaging structures, which offers high chemical and thermal resistance and offers excellent optics.

May-2019: Stora Enso introduced Cupforma Natura Solo, a renewable paperboard for paper cups. The material is suitable for cold and hot drinking cups and this has been produced without the traditional plastic coating layer.

Mar-2019: Nippon Paper launched SHIELDPLUS series, a paper based materials with barrier properties. SHIELDPLUS was created by providing paper made from renewable sources of wood with a barrier coating layer based on water based coating technology for papermaking.

» Geographical Expansions:

Jan-2019: Michelman expanded its reach to China by opening a new sustainability center. The expansion is aimed at expanding sustainable solutions and collaborations; this center incorporates technical expertise, dedicated space, and technology for promoting collaborative innovation between customers, partners, service providers, and suppliers of multiple industries.

Jan-2018: Michelman opened a new innovation center in Mumbai, India for expanding its geographical footprint to India. The center allows all the members of packaging value chain to participate in production and design of sustainable packaging.

The center also allows the customers to efficiently evaluating prototype innovative packaging structures, new technologies, quickly commercializing superior packaging, and test improved coating formulations.

Global Coated Paper Market Segmentation

By Application

Packaging & Labelling

Printing

Others

By Type

Coated Mechanical

Coated Woodfree

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Oji Holdings Corporation (Mitsui Group)

Stora Enso Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Michelman, Inc.

Solenis LLC (BASF SE)

Imerys S.A.

Arjowiggins SAS (Worms & Cie)

Minerals Technologies, Inc.

Penford Corporation (Ingredion, Inc.)

The Dow Chemical Company

