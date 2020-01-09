Growth Opportunities in the Oryzenin Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in oryzenin market to 2024 by product type (isolates, concentrates, and others), application (sports and energy nutrition, beverages, dairy alternatives, bakery and confectionery, meat analogs and extenders, and others), form (dry and liquid), function (emulsifying, texturizing, gelling, foaming, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/oryzeni…arket.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in the dairy alternatives, beverages, bakery and confectionery, sport and energy nutrition and meat. The oryzenin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for rice protein due to its functional properties, cost-effective production of plant protein, growing health consciousness of consumers, and increase in applications of rice protein.

Oryzenin is a storage protein found in the seeds of rice. In this market, isolates and concentrates are the major type of oryzenin.

Concentrate is the largest segment.

Within the oryzenin market, emulsifying, texturizing, gelling, and foaming are the major functions.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rise in demand for processed food and beverage products and various nutraceutical products.

Axiom Foods, AIDP, Ricebran Technologies, Beneo, Kerry Group, Ribus, The Green Labs, Golden Grain Group, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology, and Bioway (XI'an) Organic Ingredients are among the major manufacturers in the oryzenin market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the oryzenin market by product, application, form, function, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Oryzenin Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the oryzenin market by product, application, form, function, and region as follows:

By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Isolates

Concentrates

Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Other

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Dry

Liquid

By Function [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Foaming

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World