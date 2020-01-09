Growth Opportunities in the Packaging Testing Market interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in packaging testing market to 2024 by product (physical, chemical, and microbiological), material type (glass, plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, and others), technology (physical tests, spectroscopy & photometric-based, chromatography-based, and others), end-use industry (food & beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the packaging testing market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The packaging testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for products with longer shelf under various conditions, increasing awareness and demand for sustainable packaging, technological advancements in the market, and increasing demand in end use industries..

In this market, physical, chemical, and microbiological are the major product segments. The physical segment is the largest market as determination of physical properties of a product is an essential application for packaging testing.

Within the packaging testing market, physical tests, spectroscopy and photometric-based, and chromatography-based are the major technologies.

Glass, plastic, paper and paperboard, metal, and others are the major material type segments of the packaging testing market.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period. Strict safety evaluation of food packaging, which includes toxicology testing, exposure assessment, and risk assessment is driving the market.

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, Tüv Süd, ALS, Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and Campden Bri are among the major manufacturers in the packaging testing market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the packaging testing market by product, material, technology, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Packaging Testing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the packaging testing market by product, material, technology, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Physical

Chemical

Microbiological

By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Glass

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Physical Tests

Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based

Chromatography-Based

Others

By End-use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food & beverage

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World