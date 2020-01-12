Child Presence Detection System Market (Pressure Sensor & Ultrasonic Sensor) investigated in the latest research Industry

Emphasis on Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Sedan, SUV, Hatchback, Other) and Region. Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025.

Child Presence Detection System Market stood at US$ 52.36 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.24% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach a market size of US$ 390.3 million by 2025. Children and hot cars are a fatal combination.

On average, there are 38 heatstroke-related deaths per year in the US alone. It has been found that the temperature in a parked car can rise to dangerous levels on even a mild day.

Experts found that even when it was just 61° F outside, the temperature inside a closed car could reach more than 105° F in just an hour, an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal level for a child. Many parents comment on social media that such an accidental death would never happen to their child.

But research has shown that anyone can forget a small child in a car, especially parents who have a change in their routine or those who are under stress. Just as drivers often find themselves lost in thought and navigating on autopilot, often getting to their destination without remembering details of the trip or missing a turn to run an errand, distracted parents can forget a quiet child.

An approach to reduce the incidence of vehicular heatstroke involves countermeasures to help minimize the risk of children being left behind in vehicles that must be applied.

These countermeasures are mostly aimed at preventing cases involving unintentionally left-behind children and may include devices such as simple visual and tactile reminders for the driver, electronic reminders added to a child restraint system, and systems integrated with vehicle electronics and restraint systems. Since about half of the deaths involve children who were forgotten by the caregiver upon reaching their destination, devices that provide a reminder to the caregiver have the potential to address the largest subset of cases.

“Ultrasonic Sensors dominated the Sensor type segment of Child Presence Detection System Market, accounting for 87% share in 2018”

Based on sensor type the global Child Presence Detection System Market is segmented into Ultrasonic Sensor, Pressure Sensor and others. Currently, Ultrasonic Sensor dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The sensor is required for the system to detect a child that is left unattended in a car. The sensor must accurately determine if there is a child left in the car and able to differentiate between a non-living object and a child that is unattended in the car.

The presence of these systems has become even more important with the increase in the number of HOT car incidences all over the world. HOT car incidences have been observed to take place all over the world right from Europe where the outside temperature is low to Africa where there is high temperature outside.

Thus, the use of a child detection system has become even more important and mandate. The sensor can detect the presence of a child in a car and can set an alarm so that someone is able to attend the unattended child in a car.

The market opportunity is tremendous, considering 15,000,000 vehicles sold annually in North America alone and 55,000,000 worldwide.

“OEMs and Aftermarket are the two main sale channels for the child presence detection system. OEMs accounted for 62.7% share in 2018”

The sales through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) channel is more credible and authentic to the automakers. As far as OEMs of child presence detection system is concerned, General Motors was an early mover, introducing what it calls Rear Seat Reminder in 2016 with the 2017 model-year GMC Acadia, and then adding it to a long list of other models for 2017 and 2018.

Aftermarket sales are associated with the manufacturing, distribution or retailing of the automobile-related products after the sale of the vehicle by the original automaker. The products or services available in the aftermarket may or may not be the original manufacturer of the product.

At present, the aftermarket is one of the rapidly evolving sectors of the automotive industry. Places where the original equipment manufacturers are not present, aftermarket sales play a vital role.

In addition to this, the aftermarket is also experiencing technological advancements, upscaling consumer demand and increasing rivalry.

“Under the vehicle type category of child presence detection system, SUV grabbed the largest market share of 56.9% in 2018. The segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analyzed period”

Based on vehicle type the market is bifurcated into Hatchback, Sedan, and SUV and others. The hatchback is small cars that would accommodate around 5 people and it doesn't have an extended boot.

Sedans are cars with an extended boot. These are longer than hatchbacks.

These would also accommodate not more than 5 people. SUV is expanded as Sports Utility Vehicles and is big cars, which were designed to go over rough surfaces or off-road.

These can accommodate about 5-7 people. With 29.77 million units sold, the SUV earned the top position among all segments in 2018.

Volume grew by 6.8%, or almost 1.9 million units, which is impressive considering the economic situation in the three largest vehicle markets: USA, China, and Europe.

“North America remains the largest market for child presence detection system, owing to the US being the early adopter of technology. Europe was the second-largest market with 31% share in 2018”

North America has become the region where maximum cases of children dying of heatstroke after being left behind by the parents in the car, have been witnessed. Since, North America is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world and victims of child deaths in HOT cars, the initiatives of making child presence detection system mandate are also being taken by them.

The presence of leading automotive manufacturers, as well as component manufacturers, are driving the market value. The economic growth of the region has posed an impact on the sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness remarkable growth during the analyzed period 2019-2025.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Major players operating in the child presence detection market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motors, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, Robert Bosch, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Kia Motors. These companies have adopted numerous growth strategies including innovative product launches, investment in R&D, partnership, mergers, etc.

to sustain in the growing child presence detection system market.

The Child Presence Detection System Market can be customized for different regions globally and at the country level as well. Besides this, UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

