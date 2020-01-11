Research details advancements in the Malaysia Air Conditioner Market (2019-2025)

Market Forecast By AC Types (Room AC, Window AC, Split AC, Ducted AC, Packaged AC, Ceiling Concealed AC, Ductless AC, Suspended Type AC, Cassette AC, Floor Standing AC, Centralized AC, AHU/ FCU, Chiller/ VRF And Others), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial & Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Government & Transportation And Others), By Regions (Peninsular Malaysia & Malaysian Borneo) And Competitive Landscape.

According to 6Wresearch, Malaysia Air Conditioner Market size is anticipated to grow during 2019-2025. The room air conditioners are expected to dominate the market owing to increased deployment of the product in the residential sector across the country.

Furthermore, with the surge in the commercial sector construction projects and setting up of new manufacturing units in the country centralized and ducted air conditioners are expected to register high growth during the forecast period.

