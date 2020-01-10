Employment Screening Services Market growth rate with forecast overview to 2027 interpreted by a new report

Employment Screening Services Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services (Background Check, Verification, and Medical & Drug Testing), End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government Agencies, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others); Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise)

Market Overview:

Employment screening services market in global is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.25 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.8% from the year 2019 to 2027. Accurate Background, LLC AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited A-Check America, Inc. DataFlow Group Capita PLC First Advantage and more discussed in a new market research report

Growing inclination towards advanced big data technology expected to boost the market

Big data refers to data collected from huge groups. The internet has been one of the prime factors driving the big data application in the employee screening market.

The Internet has made it easy for social networking sites, search engines, marketers, and other sources to collect huge amounts of information about employees. Information collected from big data can be used by companies to create employee wellness programs, improve their health care policies, and improve internal promotions.

According to the American Statistical Association (ASA), 53% of the HR departments use big data to help make strategic decisions for recruitment and selection and managing talent and performance.

Big Data offers merged information that shrinks unfairness in employment judgments and helps employers make better decisions in recruitment, appraisal and performance evaluations.

Big Data, when paired with present advance techniques, can improve the selection of the right candidates, intensify the ability to recognize talent from cross-border, help overcome implicit and explicit biases in the work area and raise equality in access to jobs. Big data brings with it a huge opportunity in recruitment and employee screening process and can be one of the significant tools for an employer to make the decision.

Global Employment screening services Market - Background Screening Insights

The global employment screening services market by background screening was led by the criminal record segment. The credit check segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Employment screening services Market - Verification Insights

The global employment screening services market by verification was led by the employment history verification segment. Qualification segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Employment screening services Market - Application Insights

The global Employment screening services market by application was led by the IT & telecom segment. The retail segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Accurate Background, LLC

AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited

A-Check America, Inc.

DataFlow Group

Capita PLC

First Advantage

HireRight, LLC

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.

Sterling Talent Solutions

Triton Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions

GoodHire

Insperity, Inc.

"Market Analysis of Global Employment Screening Services Until 2027" is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Employment Screening Services market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region.

The global Employment Screening Services market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Employment Screening Services market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

