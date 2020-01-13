Biodegradable Mulch Film Market is projected to reach $52.43 million, at a CAGR of 7.95% - global forecast to 2021 interpreted by a new report

[142 Pages Report] Biodegradable Mulch Film Market categorizes global market by biodegradable Plastic (TPS, AAC, Controlled Degradable Masterbatches), by Type (Starch, Starch Blended with PLA, Starch Blended with PHA), by Crop Type & by Region.

According to the new market research report "Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Biodegradable Plastic (TPS, AAC, Controlled Degradable Masterbatches), by Type (Starch, Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA), by Crop Type (Fruits & Veg, Grains, Plants) & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the biodegradable mulch film market size is projected to grow from USD 35.76 Million in 2016 to USD 52.43 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2016 to 2021.



The growth of biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to the rising demand of biodegradable mulch films in greenhouse, increased applications in agriculture, and rising environmental concerns that shifted the focus of growers toward eco-friendly mulch films.



Starch segment accounted for the largest share in the biodegradable mulch films market by type during 2016–2021



The starch segment in the biodegradable mulch films market is projected to have the largest share in terms of size, during the forecast period. Starch has gained high demand in the biodegradable mulch films market owing to its wide availability, low cost, and potential application in the production of biodegradable mulch films.

Starch-based mulch films have become popular with starch being an inexpensive and abundant natural polymer that can produce a film structure. In addition, it also degrades into harmless products when placed in contact with soil microorganisms.

High amylose content in starch helps in the formation of strong and flexible biodegradable mulch films.



The high demand of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to its low cost, renewability, abundance, biodegradability, and availability from agricultural crops. Additionally, the environmental issues concerning the use of conventional synthetic polymers have shifted the focus of growers toward the adoption of biodegradable materials made from the renewable resources.

This has driven the growth of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch film market.



Fruits & vegetables is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the biodegradable mulch films market from 2016 to 2021



Fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to have the largest share in the biodegradable mulch films market in 2015 and the current trend is expected to follow during the forecast period. The market for biodegradable mulch films for the growth of fruits & vegetables is very promising as their application to these crops is convenient (due to the perennial nature of crops in most cases) and sustainable.

Biodegradable mulch films improve the quality of produce and reduce fruit rot by preventing contact between fruit and soil.



Significant growth for biodegradable mulch films is observed in the Asia-Pacific region



Asia-Pacific has a high growth potential for biodegradable mulch films. China is among the leading countries for biodegradable mulch films as the country faces industrial growth and urbanization which have led to higher standards of living among consumers, resulting in rise in demand for food products.

This in turn drives the market for biodegradable mulch films. In addition, biodegradable mulch films do not produce wastes that require disposal, and hence represent a sustainable ecological mulching alternative and wide acceptance in the region.

Biodegradable mulch films have a favorable growth in this region.



This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. The biodegradable mulch films market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of players.

The key players in the biodegradable mulch films market include BASF SE (Germany), Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd (China), BioBag International AS (Norway), AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.), and RKW SE (Germany), while other players include British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.), Armando Alvarez (Spain), Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

(Canada), Novamont S.Pa. (Italy), and AB Rani Plast OY (Finland).



In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market rank of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global biodegradable mulch film market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



