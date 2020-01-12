India In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2026

India In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market By Gender (Male, Female and Others) by Procedure (ICSI IVF, Non-ICSI IVF and IUI) by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles, Thawed IVF Cycles and Donor Egg IVF Cycles) by End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes) and Offering (IVF Drugs, IVF Media & Reagents and IVF and IUI Services): India Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026

The India IVF services market was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology.

In this technique the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which is used for the assistance of couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate.

The delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the IVF services market, as the chances of conceiving decrease with age. However, the success rate of IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39 years.

The India IVF services market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in infertility rates caused due to rise in stress levels, changes in lifestyle, and surge in incidence of fertility-related diseases. Low awareness toward this technique in the society restricts the market growth.

Rising prevalence due to increasing risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

By Gender

Male

Female

Others

By Procedure

ICSI-IVF

Non-ICSI IVF

IUI

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles

Thawed IVF Cycles

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Offerings

IVF Drugs

IVF Media & Reagents

IVF and IUI Services

Key Players

Gunasheela Hospital

Mathrutva Fertility Centre (unit of max healthcare Pvt. Ltd.)

Milann-The Fertility Center

Oasis Centre

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LabIVF Asia Pte. Ltd.

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Bourn Hall Clinic

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt.

Southend Fertility and IVF Centre

Nova IVI Fertility

Manipal fertility hospital

Cloudnine Hospitals

KEY MARKET FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India IVF services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

