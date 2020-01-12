Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2026

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market was valued at $9.68 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Ground to air on-board connectivity has made a significant impact on the communication process, especially when the flight is in mid-air. The process is getting high traction from the influence of digitalization and it is all the more necessary to provide access to such things to passengers as they feel restricted by limitations.

In some cases, it acts like a good way to entertain people and distract them from the discomfort they experience while on the flight. The global market for the ground to air on-board connectivity market is all set to project a hike by 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period that covers a time frame of 2019 to 2026.

Hike in the demand for such technological inclusion to keep passengers entertained and provide them with an opportunity to keep their workflow unhindered can inspire market growth. Airlines operators are also looking forward to having these systems installed in their planes to lure in more passengers.

This is getting bolstered by rising investment in the IT industry. But the market for the ground to air on-board connectivity can get bogged down by the high ticket prices.

Connectivity can also be an issue for this kind of service. However, higher disposable income is also letting people buy such tickets.

Its inclusion in railway and maritime can also inspire growth.

Segmentation:

By component, the report on the ground to air on-board connectivity market can be segmented into hardware and services. By application, the ground to air on-board connectivity market has segments like entertainment and communication.

By end-use, the report includes maritime, aviation, railway, and on-road transit. Region-wise, the market’s impact would be felt better in regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

In LAMEA, the growth would be moderate.

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the high inclusion of digitalization in several sectors can inspire better growth. Robust infrastructural support can inspire the uptake of this technology.

People also have higher expenditure capacity, which can influence their decision and let them buy such tickets. In Europe, similar growth can be witnessed as the regional inclusion of digital processes is quite high.

The railway system is quite thorough in this matter. In the Asia Pacific market, the incorporation of such technology is picking up the speed as governments are trying to bolster the demands of the population.

Research Methodology:

A lot of companies are participating in the market and trying their best to trigger growth through several strategic changes. These changes often include better investment, the launching of innovations, and others.

The report has taken up the top-down and bottom-up method to get a closer look at various changes they are introducing to gain insights regarding the performance of the market. In addition, their profiling would increase the credibility of the prospects that have been projected by the report.

Key players:

This market has several players showing significant interest in the growth process. These players are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ALE International, Bombardier Inc., International Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, Deutsche Telekom AG, Panasonic Corporation, Inmarsat Plc., Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, and others.

