Global Location-based Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.15 by 2026

The location-based services market size was valued at $23.74 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $157.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2026

Location-based services have transformed the buying habit of the people as things are now getting delivered to the doorstep without creating hassles about it. The service is getting all the necessary support from various logistical innovations, increasing standard of the transportation support, growing inclusion of smart gadgets supported by digitalization, various apps, use of artificial intelligence, and others.

The global market for location-based services market can witness a hike in CAGR during the forecast period that includes 2019 to 2026.

The global market for location-based services is expecting strong thrust from the hike in the adoption of wireless devices like tablets, smartphones, laptops, and others. People are also becoming expert with the use of app-based services and as their consumption pattern is changing the demand for such services are rising.

It is witnessing a growth in its market reach due to the impact from industries like media & entertainment, government & public utilities, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, transportation, and others that includes education, BFSI, and healthcare. Growing urbanization and the changing structure of the industries can make sure that the market gains good grounds in the coming years.

Various e-commerce companies are also boosting this uptake.

Industries like food delivery & shopping apps and tourism websites are also turning out to be notable contributors.

Segmentation:

By component, the report covering the location-based services market includes software, hardware, and services. By technology, the report has Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), observed time difference, enhanced observed time difference, Wi-Fi, cell ID, and others.

By application, the market can be segmented into business intelligence & analytics, location-based advertising, mapping & navigation, fleet management, social-networking & entertainment, local search & information, asset tracking, proximity marketing, and others. By industry vertical, the report covers manufacturing, government & public utilities, transportation & logistics, hospitality, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, BFSI, media & entertainment, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the location-based services market would get better support from the high standard of digitalization. Also, the logistics and e-commerce segments have made significant progress, which would thrust the market ahead.

In Europe, well-set economies of Germany, France, and the UK would gain more from the increasing impact of changing consumer behavior. In the Asia Pacific region, this growth would get support from the massive population who are warming up to different prospects at present.

However, this growth might be a bit restricted in the African region where poor economies can hold back profits.

Research Methodology:

Increasing participation from market players has led the report towards proper profiling, which ensures an immaculate listing of the recent moves like investment hike or launching of innovations. Such changes can always create scope for better gauging of the report with insights that cover several aspects.

Key Players:

Influential players to impact the location-based services market are AT&T Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bharti Airtel, LTD., International Business Machines Corporation, Google Inc., HERE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc.

