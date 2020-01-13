Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2020 to 2025 according to a new research report

Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Centralized, Decentralized, and Others), Component (Hardware, Software) and Geography

The global tele-intensive care unit marketis expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine, increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific tele-intensive care unit market is expected to grow with CAGR of 23.5% to US$ 1,207.6 Mn 2025 from US$ 74.42 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, introduction of innovative technologies and developments by the government and growing improvements in tele-intensive care unit solutions in India, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles Include in Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Advanced ICU Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UPMC

Banner Health

TeleICUCare

Eagle Telemedicine

Apollo Tele Health Services

SOC Telemed

INTeleICU

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global tele-intensive care unit industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: InTouch Health and NTT DATA Services entered into a partnership to provide a turnkey virtual care solution that enables healthcare organizations to expand access to healthcare services, optimize care delivery, and reduce costs.

2017: Advanced ICU Care launched tele-ICU services at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) in Winchester to deliver an extra layer of care in one of the most critical areas of the hospital.

2016: Royal Philips and four leading U.S. health systems signed multi-layer agreements to implement remote intensive care unit (eICU) program.

2016: InTouch Health, provider of a global, cloud-based telehealth network, partnered with Eagle Telemedicine to develop innovative telemedicine programs like tele-ICU, teleneurology and telepsychology.

Market Insights

Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

Intensive care unit (ICU) telemedicine is an innovative method for providing critical care services from a distance. Telemedicine improves ICU outcomes by increasing access to the expertise of dedicated intensivist physicians, facilitating early recognition of physiological deterioration, and prompting bedside providers to implement routine evidence-based practices.

The tele-ICU are located in remote or rural areas where safe and efficient transfer of patients to regional centers for advanced critical care presents difficulties. The command center communicates with the help of voice with the remote ICU personnel and can receive televised pictures and clinical data about the patients.

The direct patient care is provided by the doctors and nurses in the remote ICU who do not have to be intensivists themselves. Tele-ICUs offer a solution to this problem by enabling a relatively small number of intensivists to oversee the care of a large number of ICU patients.

Tele-ICU not only aids a critical role in the effective regional management of ICUs, but completely impacts the healthcare system.

The use of telemedicine to permit the remote monitoring of ICU patients and management of their care by specialty-trained clinicians is a growing trend in the U.S. health care system. The use of tele-ICU’s was prompted by the finding that the care of ICU patients by dedicated intensivists improves both patient and cost outcomes.

With the help of a centralized remote patient monitoring center have the ability to consolidate and standardize care, reduces transfer while maximizing the bed utilization, and support onsite staff. This decreases costs while enhancing revenues, patient flow, and capacity management across the system.

Thus, convenient approach for both the healthcare providers as well as the patients with the help of tele-intensive care unit solutions are expected to promote the growth of the market over the forecast years.

Regulatory Barriers for Telemedicine

Telehealth uses innovative technologies, such as kiosks, website monitoring applications, mobile phone applications, wearable devices, and videoconferencing, to remotely connect health care providers to patients. In the framework of European law telemedicine is a health service and an information service, therefore, both regulations apply.

In what concerns healthcare and the practice of medicine there are no uniform regulations at the European level. However, many issues still lack uniform regulation, mainly the domain of medical liability.

Probably such standardization will never take place, since the European Union does not have, until now, a common set of norms regarding tort and criminal liability, much less specific legal norms on medical liability. These gaps may jeopardize a truly European market in health services and hamper the development of telemedicine in the European zone.

The telemedicine may potentially involve so many countries, and does actually comprise so many different domains (medicine, IT, privacy, and social security), makes it difficult to define the most adequate entity to regulate and control it. This lack of regulation and authority leaves European patients with some mistrust regarding the legal consequences of a treatment provided through telemedicine.

In addition, certain kinds of health professionals cannot count on a specific regulation all across Europe, as it happens with osteopaths, whom are regulated professionals only in seven European countries, a note that hampers the exact apprehension of the concepts of ‘health care professional’ and ‘health care provider’ as referred to on the Cross-border Healthcare Directive (although Article 3/f of this Directive remits to Article 3(1)(a) of Directive 2005/36/EC and to any person ‘considered to be an health professional according to the legislation of the Member State of treatment’). These legal discrepancies between Member States may raise relevant issues in cross-border healthcare.

Some rules and guidelines have actually been issued. For instance, European Telehealth has created the European Code of Practice for Telehealth Services, which states an accreditation by DNV GL (an international certification body and classification society which has as main expertise field technical assessment, research, advisory, and risk management) and an ISO certification.

Some professional associations also intervene in this domain issuing some basic guidelines. The absence of proper regulations for the telemedicine and telehealth in the European regions is hampering the growth of the market.

Growth in the Global Healthcare Market

The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations during the previous years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry such as, scalp cooling technology, wearable contacts and use of 3D visualization for surgeries.

Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies.

The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector.

Various established players in the industry have been investing significant amount of their revenue in R&D activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies. the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures are expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years.

With the presence of regulations laid down by the government bodies, it is possible to obtain better and reliable healthcare facilities, ensuring quality care and patient safety, mitigating fraud, and cyber threats.

There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP.

In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%. Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017.

The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level.

Type Insights

The tele-intensive care unit market by type is segmented into centralized, decentralized, and others (hybrid). The centralized is the largest segment among the product segment in the tele-intensive care unit market in 2017.

The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 22.3%.

Component Insights

On the basis of component, the tele-intensive care unit market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment led the market for tele-intensive care unit in 2017, contributing a market share of 79.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to account for a market share of 78.8% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

