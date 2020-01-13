Virtual Private Server Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% by 2026 according to a new research report

The virtual private server market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $8.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026

The virtual private server (VPS) industry has played a crucial role in giving a prominent ground to various web service operators. This has made the web service segment quite efficient and precise.

The global market for the virtual private server is making good use of the growing number of online threats and requirements of data centers. Using the thrust from these sectors, the global virtual private server market can reach an impressive CAGR over 2019 to 2026, which has been recorded in the report as the forecast period.

The global market for the virtual private server can witness strong growth due to the increasing number of web service provider platforms. These platforms require a kind of segmentation of their operating system to ensure the smooth running of each system.

It uses internet hosting software. It also provides an opportunity to install and execute various types of software.

The facility also allows control over system configuration and authorizes users to control the job of the administration.

Increasing cyber threats is also spurring the growth of the virtual private server market. However, its lack of bandwidth and physical resources can dampen its market prospect.

Segmentation:

By type, the market for a virtual private server can be segmented into managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. By operating system, the report on the virtual private server includes Windows and Linux.

By organization size, the global report simplifies the market study by getting it segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). By industry vertical, the report on the same comprises healthcare, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and others.

By region, the global market for a virtual private server includes North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific as prominently contributing regions and LAMEA as a region with a huge opportunity.

Regional Market:

North America has a robust industrial setup and the regional web service providers are adept with the latest technologies, which can allow easy percolation of the virtual private server market. The US and Canada would provide the backup for growth.

In Europe, the market would receive significant backing from France, Germany, Russia, and the UK. These countries have the tendency to rely on web service providers more than others.

However, others are also on a notable growth trajectory. The Asia Pacific market would rely on the contributions made by India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

These regions, with their revamping industrial setups, can fetch high revenues.

Research Methodology:

Players are increasingly showing interest in the global market for a virtual private server. These have been measured in the report on the basis of their recent investment plans, better implementation of strategies, increase in research procedures, innovations, and others.

Such steps provide a scope to understand the trends of the market. The report also provides insights that can be explored for better growth.

Key Players:

Eminent virtual private server market players are DreamHost, LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, Rackspace US, Inc., Endurance International Group, Liquid Web, OVH, IBM, InMotion Hosting, and United Internet AG.

