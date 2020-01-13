Spirit Glass Packaging Market to see massive growth by 2027

Glass is a sustainable and fully recyclable packaging material which provides environmental benefits such as contributing to mitigating climate change and saving natural resources. The report studies essential market players such as Owens-Illinois, Inc., Stölzle Glass Group, Saverglass Group

The “Spirit Glass Packaging Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Range of Glass (Standard, Premium, and Super Premium); and Color of Glass (Bare Glass and Colored Glass)” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Spirit Glass Packaging market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Spirit Glass Packaging players in the market and their key developments.

The Global Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 7,540.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,388.8 Mn by 2027.

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits.

Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material.

The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience.

Therefore, spirit manufacturers prefer attractive packaging and labelling which further drives the global spirit glass packaging market.

The global Spirit Glass Packaging market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global Spirit Glass Packaging market in 2017, followed by the Asia Pacific.

In addition the, France and UK are the two key countries in Europe region which are expected to significantly drive the Spirit Glass Packaging market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Some of the key players in the Spirit Glass Packaging market include Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Stölzle Glass Group, Saverglass Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd, Vidrala, and Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

Thus, glass packaging is preferred by the spirit and other alcohol beverage manufacturers. The spirit glass packaging market is mainly driven by factors such as a significant shift of the consumers towards premium and super premium packaging products and wide acceptance of glass material in spirit packaging.

Moreover, increasing spirit consumption in the developed and developing countries coupled with rising disposable income and increasing buying power of the consumer are the key factors boosting the demand for spirit glass packaging globally.

The spirit glass packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of the range of glass into standard, premium, and super premium. On the basis of the range of glass, the standard spirit glass packaging segment holds the largest share in the spirit glass packaging market.

Standard glass is widely used for the packaging of alcoholic products due to its lower prices and easy availability. Standard glass is available in different sizes, design, and shapes for applications such as spirit, wine, and beer.

Furthermore, the manufacturing cost of these types of bottles is also low as compared to other products, which further provides a market penetration opportunity for the market players.

The report segments the Global Spirit Glass Packaging market as follows:

Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market – By Range of Glass

Standard

Premium

Super Premium

Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market – By Color of Glass

Bare Glass

Colored Glass