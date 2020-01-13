TV Transmitter Market to 2027 details the global analysis and forecasts by transmitter type, application

TV Transmitter Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Transmitter Type (UHF, and VH); by Distribution Chanel (Company Owned, and Third Party); by Application (Small TV Station, and Large TV Station)

The global TV transmitter market accounted for US$ 662.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 975.2 Mn by 2027. Successful transitions from moving analog to digital transmission, the installation of mobile TV and other multimedia networks may further need scores of transmitters in significantly varying sizes and power levels, thereby challenging the support logistics and expanding the costs of installation and maintenance of the transmitters.

On the other hand, the broadcasters require transmission systems that operate more efficiently in order to address the increasing demand for lower operating costs and an eco-friendlier method.

What is reasons behind TV Transmitter Industry Market?

The growth of the TV transmitter market in APAC is primarily attributed to the factors such as rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are attributing the smooth transition of the economies in APAC from the developing stage towards a developed phase. Which, in turn, fueling the growth of broadcasting and free to air sector.

What are market opportunities for TV transmitter?

Technology advancements on transmission networks require significant investments, as to bring a clear cost benefit in the longer term period such as switch-over from analog to digital terrestrial networks. Digital technology helps spectrum to be used more efficiently.

Therefore, more content per MHz is able to be delivered. In addition, digital networks are generally cost-effective to operate, which, in turn, acts as an opportunity for higher investments.

Thus, growth of digital terrestrial television broadcasting platform has encouraged the usage of TV transmitters and is expected to increase its demand.

Which TV transmitter type is most commonly used for broadcasting?

UHF TV transmitter is mostly used for digital terrestrial television broadcasting. UHF broadcasting is carried out with the help of high-frequency vacuum tubes.

Ultra-high frequency (UHF) is known as the radio frequencies in the range between 300 megahertz (MHz) and three gigahertz (GHz). The lower frequency signals fall into the VHF (very high frequency) or lower bands.

UHF TV transmitters are used for cell phones, television broadcasting, satellite communication including GPS, direct to home broadcasting, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, other applications.

The Europe is the second-largest market in the TV Transmitter market. Apart from Asia-Pacific and Europe, North America remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the TV Transmitter market.

The European TV transmitter market is growing at a high pace, influenced as in communication sectors;

