Fumed Silica Market is projected to reach $2.26 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% - Global Forecast to 2022

[197 Pages Report] Fumed Silica Market is projected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2022. The hydrophilic fumed silica segment accounted for the largest share, The pharmaceuticals application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, The fumed silica market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
According to the new market research report "Fumed Silica Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Application (Paints & Coatings and Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, UPR, Gel Batteries, Lighting), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the fumed silica market is projected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022.
The use of fumed silica has increased in paints & coatings and inks, adhesives & sealants, and UPR applications, owing to the growth of major end-use industries such as construction and automobiles in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the high demand for fumed silica is mainly attributed to its efficiency and low maintenance cost as compared to precipitated silica.
The hydrophilic fumed silica segment accounted for the largest share of the fumed silica market
The hydrophilic fumed silica segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the fumed silica market both, in terms of volume and value. This growth is mainly attributed to the low price of hydrophilic fumed silica and its usage across various applications, such as paints & coatings and inks, silicone rubber, and UPR.
Furthermore, the treated fumed silica also known as hydrophobic silica is water repellent and thus, cannot be dispersed in water. Hydrophobic fumed silica encompasses unique properties such as low moisture adsorption and improved rheological behavior.
The pharmaceuticals application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The pharmaceuticals application segment is expected to register the highest growth in terms of volume during the forecast period. Fumed silica is used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry.
It improves the flow properties of starting materials that are required for tablet and capsule manufacturing. Fumed silica is also used for coating larger excipients and active ingredient particles.
The fumed silica market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for fumed silica, in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe. Various end-use industries such as construction and automobiles represent the bulk of the demand for fumed silica in the Asia-Pacific region.
Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits of fumed silica has further contributed to the high demand for fumed silica in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India.
Key players in the fumed silica market
Key players operating in the fumed silica market include Evonik Industries (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.
(China), Applied Material Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd.
(China), Kemitura A/S (Denmark), and Orisil (Ukraine).
