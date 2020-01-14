DDI Market to register remarkable growth by 2021 according to a new research report

Detailed study on DDI Market by MarketsandMarkets™ provides broad analysis on the basis of Types, Applications and key players which is useful for better decision making.

According to a new market research report "DDI Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Network Automation, Virtualization and Cloud, Data Center Transformation, Network Security, and Others), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) Market estimated to grow from USD 219.8 Million in 2017 to USD 467.8 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "DDI Market”

57- Tables

53- Figures

120- Pages

Download PDF Brochure at www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=162005891

The ever-growing need for increased security measures, rise of IoT platforms, increase attacks on DNS server, and proliferation of BYOD at workplace, has led to the adoption of DDI. With the increase in the adoption rate of DDI among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the DDI Market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

“Rapid adoption of DDI due to a strong and well established economy makes North America the largest market in terms of global share”

The DDI Market has demonstrated the capabilities to maintain network dynamics securely and smoothly, which has helped organizations to reduce their maintenance and operational expenses. The North American region accounts for the major chunk of the DDI solutions and services market, and the region is considered to be one of the most advanced regions with regards to the technology adoption and infrastructure.

Furthermore, various verticals operating in the region such as IT & Telecom has been increasingly moving towards adopting new ways to monitor network security and IPAM. They relied on traditional methods such as maintaining documents and spreadsheets to record IP address allocations.

“Telecom and IT industry segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period”

All the IT and telecom industries use computers and mobile devices to execute their operations, each of these devices uses network to communicate data making network the most significant part of the workflow.

DDI makes it easy for IT and telecom industries to support their current and evolving needs, while achieving the highest standards for service uptime, network reliability, and operational efficiencies.

“The SME market for DDI is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the DDI Market during the forecast period. SMEs had been majorly depended on manual records and spreadsheets to maintain their network.

This was majorly due to the lack of awareness and budget constraints. However, with the proliferation of mobile devices and advent of IPv6, benefits of adopting DDI solutions and services is expected to drive the adoption of DHCP, DNS, and IPAM in SMEs during the forecast period.

Report: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…=162005891

The major vendors that offer DDI solutions and services across the globe are Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Infoblox Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (U.S.), BT Diamond IP (U.S.), FusionLayer, Inc.

(Finland), Apteriks (Netherlands), SolarWinds (U.S.), NCC Group (U.K.), TCPWave Inc. (U.S.), PC Network (Philadelphia), and ApplianSys (U.K.).