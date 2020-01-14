Growth Opportunities in the GPS Tracking Device Market described in a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in GPS tracking device market to 2024 by device type (standalone tracker, OBD device, and advance tracker), deployment type (commercial vehicle and cargo & container), end use industry (transportation & logistics, construction, oil & gas, metals & mining, and government), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW))

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the GPS tracking device market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation & logistics, construction, oil & gas, government, and metals & mining industries. The GPS tracking device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growth of commercial vehicles and affordable price of the GPS device.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/gps-tra…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, standalone tracker, OBD device, and advance tracker are the major device type. Advance tracker is the largest segment.

Within the GPS tracking device market, transportation & logistics, construction, oil & gas, metals & mining, and government are the major end use industries. Transportation & logistics is the largest end use industry for GPS tracking device.

Commercial vehicle and cargo & container are the major deployment type of the GPS tracking device market.

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period.

Calamp, Orbocomm., Sierra Wireless., Atrack Technology, Geotab, Concox Information Technology, Trackimo, Meitrack Group, and Ruptela UABGeoforce are among the major manufacturers of GPS tracking device

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the GPS tracking device market by type, deployment type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled “GPS Tracking Device Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the GPS tracking device market by device type, deployment type, end use industry, region as follows:

By Device Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

By Deployment Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo & Container

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World