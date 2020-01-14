Growth Opportunities in the Greenhouse Film Market described in a new report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in global greenhouse film market to 2024 by resin type [Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and others (Ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride)], thickness (80<200 microns, 200 microns, and >200 microns), width type [4.5 meter, 5.5 meter, 7 meter, 9 meter, and others (9<20)], crop type (vegetables, fruits, flowers and ornamentals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the greenhouse film market looks promising with opportunities in vegetables, fruits, flowers and ornamentals, and other applications. The greenhouse film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing focus on improving agricultural yield, growth in areas for greenhouse protected cultivation, and increased demand for greenhouse cultivated crops.

In this market, low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) are the major resins used to manufacture greenhouse films. LLDPE is the largest resin used to manufacture green house film.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing emphasis on improving productivity per area.

Gineger Plastic Products Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., RKW SE, Agriplast Srl,.

Visqueen, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Eiffel S.p.A, FVG Folien, -Vertriebs GmbH, A.A Politiv, and Agripolyane are the major manufacturers of greenhouse films.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the greenhouse film market by crop, resin, thickness, width type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Greenhouse Film Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the greenhouse film market by crop, resin, thickness, width type, and region as follows:

By Resin Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Low density polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Others (Ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride)

By Thickness [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

80<200 microns

200 microns

>200 microns

By Width Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

4.5 meter

5.5 meter

7 meter

9 meter

Others (9<20)

By Crop [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers and ornamentals

others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea

ROW Middle East & Africa South America

