Growth Opportunities in the Fire Protection System Market discussed in a new research report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in fire protection market to 2024 by system type (fire detection, fire suppression, fire sprinkler systems, fire analysis, and fire response), technology (active fire protection systems and passive fire protection systems), service (engineering services, installation & design, maintenance services, and managed services), end use industry (fire protection systems market, residential, commercial, energy & power, government, manufacturing, oil, gas, and mining, and transportation & logistics), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the fire protection systems market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, energy and power, government, manufacturing, oil, gas, and mining, and transportation and logistics industries. The fire protection systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are stringent regulatory norms for fire protection systems, increased fire-related expenditure of various enterprises, and rise in deaths and loss of property, increasing trend of automation in commercial buildings and smart homes along with the evolution of IoT.

In this market, fire detection, fire suppression, fire sprinkler systems, fire analysis, and fire response are the major system types. Within fire protection system market, residential, commercial, energy and power, government, manufacturing, oil, gas, and mining, and transportation and logistics are the major end use industries.

Firefly, EMS Security, Sterling Safety Systems, VT Mak, Micropack Engineering, Msa Safety, Gentex, Emerson Electric, Tyco International, Johnson Controls, Ceasefire Industries are among the major manufacturers of fire protection systems.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the fire protection systems market by technology, system type, service, end use industry, and region.

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Fire Protection Systems Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the fire protection systems market by technology, system type, service, and end use industry as follows:

By System Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Fire Extinguishers

Fire Analysis

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Active Fire Protection Systems

Passive Fire Protection Systems

By Service [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Engineering Services

Installation & Design

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Other Services

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Residential

Commercial

Energy & Power

Government

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Mining

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World