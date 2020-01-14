Growth Opportunities in the Geotextile Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in geotextile market to 2024 by application (road construction and pavement repair, erosion, drainage, railway work, agriculture, sports field construction, and retaining walls), material type (synthetic and natural), product type (nonwoven geotextile, woven geotextile, and knitted geotextile), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the geotextile market looks promising with opportunities in the road construction and pavement, repair, erosion, drainage, railway, work, and agriculture applications. The geotextile market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are rising demand for geotextiles due to superior properties and cost savings in road construction, and growing infrastructural activities in emerging economies.

In this market, nonwoven geotextile, woven geotextile, and knitted geotextile are the major product types. Nonwoven geotextile is the largest product type.

Within the geotextile market, road construction and pavement, repair, erosion, drainage, railway, work, and agriculture are the major applications. Road construction and pavement is the largest application segment for geotextile market.

Synthetic material (polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinyl chloride) and natural (jute, coir, ramie, and others) are the major material type segments of the geotextile market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to the availability of cheap labor and raw materials.

Koninklijke TenCate, Low & Bonar, Fibertex Nonwovens, Thrace Group, Huesker, Berry Global, DuPont, Strata Systems, Leggett & Platt, Officine Maccaferri, GSE Environmental, Kaytech, Mattex, NAUE, Propex Operating Company, Carthage Mills, and Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, are among the major manufacturers of geotextiles.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the geotextile market by material type, product type, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Geotextile Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the geotextile market by material type, product type, application, and by region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Nonwoven Geotextile

Woven Geotextile

Knitted Geotextile

By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Synthetic

Polypropylene

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Natural

Jute

Coir

Ramie

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others

Sports Field Construction

Retaining Walls

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World