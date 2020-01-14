Growth Opportunities in the Exterior Wall System Market interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in exterior wall system market to 2024 by material (glass panels, metal panels, plaster boards, and others (magnesium oxide boards and cement boards)), product type (ventilated façade, curtain walls, and non-ventilated façade), end use (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the exterior wall system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The exterior wall system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, technological advancements in the raw material producing industries, and rise in preference for dry construction techniques over wet construction methods.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/exterio…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, ventilated façade, curtain walls, and non-ventilated façade are the major product type. Ceramic tiles, viny, gypsum/plasterboard, glass panel, EIFS, fiber cement, wood board, HPL board, fiberglass panel, bricks and stone, and others (magnesium oxide boards and cement boards) are the major material type of the exterior wall systems market.

APAC will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growth in residential and commercial construction.

Nippon Sheet Glass, Asahi Glass, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Owens Corning, SCG, 3A Composites, ETEX are among the major manufacturers of exterior wall systems.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the exterior wall systems market by material, type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Exterior Wall Systems Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the exterior wall systems market by material, type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Ceramic tiles

Vinyl

Gypsum/Plasterboard

Glass panels

EIFS

Fiber cement

Wood board

HPL board

Fiberglass panel

Bricks & stone

Others (magnesium oxide boards and cement boards)

By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Ventilated façade

Curtain walls

Non-ventilated façade

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World