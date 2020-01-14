With a CAGR of 16.0% , Needle-free Injection Systems Market is booming worldwide according to a new research report

The ‘ NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

The research study provides market introduction, NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS market size forecast.

The global needle-free injection system market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023.

In the NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS Market, some of the major companies are:

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Endo International plc

PenJet Corporation

Crossject Needle-Free Injection Systems

PharmaJet

Medical International Technology, Inc.

INJEX Pharma AG

National Medical Products Inc.

Valeritas, Inc.

European Pharma Group

NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS Market: Insights

Needle-free injectors are used to administer drugs and vaccines into patients without pricking the skin as done in case of conventional needles. The global needle-free injection system market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to improved immunization coverage, increase in demand for self-injection devices, prevalence of chronic diseases, incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and reduction in healthcare costs. However, dearth of trained personnel and limitation in usage for intravenous administration restrict the market growth.



The global needle-free injection system market is segmented on the basis of product, source of power, type, usability, site of delivery, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into fillable and prefilled needle-free injection systems.

Based on source of power, it is divided into spring-based and gas-propelled/air forced injector systems. According to type, the market is categorized into liquid-based, projectile/depot-based, and powder-based.

On the basis of usability, it is divided into disposable and reusable needle-free injectors.



On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular, and intradermal injectors. Based on application, it is divided into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, pain management, and others.

According to the end user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Product (Fillable and Prefilled), By Source of Power (Spring-based Injector Systems and Gas Propelled/Air Forced Injector Systems), By Type (Liquid-based, Projectile/Depot-based, and Powder-based), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), By Site of Delivery (Subcutaneous Injectors, Intramuscular Injectors, and Intradermal Injectors), By Application (Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, and Pain Management), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Research Laboratories)

