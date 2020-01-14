Growth Opportunities in the Electronic Toll Collection Market investigated in the latest research

Trends, opportunities and forecast in electronic toll collection market to 2024 by system type (tag-based toll collection system and other toll collection system), technology (radio frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short range communication (DSRC), global positioning system/global navigation satellite system (GPS/GNSS), and video analytics), application (highway and urban), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the electronic toll collection market looks promising with opportunities in the highway and urban applications. The electronic toll collection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are effective solutions for traffic congestion, increasing allocation of funds by various governments to reduced environmental pollution, and cashless travel facility.

In this market, tag-based and others systems are used for toll collection. Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), global positioning system/global navigation satellite system (GPS/GNSS) and video analytics are the major technology types of this market.

Within the electronic toll collection market, highway and urban are the major applications.

Raytheon, Xerox Corporation (Conduent Business Services), Efkon, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q- Free, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, Thales Group, Transurban Limited, International Road Dynamics are among the major suppliers of electronic toll collection.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the electronic toll collection market by system type, application, technology and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Electronic Toll Collection Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis."

The study includes a forecast for the electronic toll collection market by system type, technology, application, and region as follows:

By System Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

Other Toll Collection Systems

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System (GPS/GNSS)

Video Analytics

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Highway

Urban

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World