Growth Opportunities in the Cryptocurrency Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in cryptocurrency market to 2024 by currency type (bitcoin, ethereum, ripple (XRP), litecoin, dashcoin, and others), process (mining and transaction), end use industry (peer-to-peer payment, remittance, e-commerce and retail, and media and entertainment), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/cryptoc…arket.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in the peer-to-peer payment, remittance, e-commerce and retail, and media & entertainment industries. The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology, growing remittance in developing countries, fluctuating monetary regulations, and significant increase in venture capital investments.

In this market, bitcoin, ethereum, ripple (XRP), litecoin, and dashcoin are the major currency types. Within the cryptocurrency market, peer-to-peer payment, remittance, e-commerce and retail, media and entertainment are the major end use industries.

Mining and transactions are the major process types of the cryptocurrency market.

APAC will remain the largest market over the forecast period.

Nvidia , Xilinx, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Bitfury Group, Ripple Labs, Microsoft, Alphapoint Corporation, Amazon.Com, Bitgo and others are among the major players of cryptocurrency

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the cryptocurrency market by currency type, process, end use industry, and region.

The study includes a forecast for the cryptocurrency market by currency type, process, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Currency Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple (XRP)

Litecoin

Dash coin

Others

By Process [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Mining

Transaction

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Peer-to-Peer Payment

Remittance

E-Commerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World