PET-CT Scanner Device Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

The global PET-CT scanner device market accounted for $1,454 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,108 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the analysis period of 2017-2023.

In the PET-CT SCANNER DEVICE Market, some of the major companies are:

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Positron Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd

Mediso Ltd

The Global PET-CT SCANNER DEVICE Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Type (Stationary Scanners and Portable Scanners/Mobile Scanners), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), , By Slice Count (Low Slice Scanner, Medium Slice Scanner, and High Slice Scanner), By Isotopes (Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG), 62Cu ATSM, 18 F Sodium Fluoride, FMISO, Gallium, Thallium, and Others) By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, and Others)

PET-CT SCANNER DEVICE Market: Insights

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) is a medical analytical technique used to examine the metabolic activity of tissues. This technique makes the use of PET scanner and an X-ray CT scanner.

The PET scanners are used to measure body functions, such as blood flow, oxygen usage, and glucose metabolism, whereas CT imaging uses X-ray equipment to produce pictures of organs to observe the functioning of tissues and organs. The combined use of PET-CT scans provides the images of precise location of abnormal metabolic activity in the body.

Rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses throughout the world, growth in demand for effective diagnostic systems, and increased coverage for PET-CT scanning under Medicare drive the market. Surge in use of PET-CT for cancer diagnosis is expected to further boost the market growth.

Moreover, development of newer products and increase in investments in R&D by companies contribute toward the revenue growth of the market. However, limited shelf life and inadequate availability of radiopharmaceuticals are expected to hinder the market growth.



The global PET-CT scanning market is segmented based on type, service provider, type, slice count, isotopes, application and region. On basis of type, the market is bifurcated into stationary scanners and portable scanners/mobile scanners.

Based on service provider, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes. By slice count, the market is categorized into low slice scanner (<64 slices), medium slice scanner (64 slices), and high slice scanner (>64 slices).

Based on isotopes, the market is segmented into Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG), 62Cu ATSM, 18 F Sodium Fluoride, FMISO, Gallium, Thallium and Others. Based on application, the market is categorized into oncology, neurology, cardiology, and others.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

