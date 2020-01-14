Growth Opportunities in the Heavy Metal Testing Market 2019-2024 described in a new market report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in heavy metal testing market to 2024 by product (arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and others), technology (ICP-MS & -OES, atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and others), sample (food, water, and blood and other samples), end use industry (food, beverage, dietary supplement, animal feed, fat and oil, and others), application (environmental and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the heavy metal testing market looks promising with opportunities in the food, beverage, dietary supplement, animal feed, and fats & oil end use industries. The heavy metal testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growth in the packaged food industry leading to an increase in packaging-induced heavy metal contamination, rising geriatric population and the resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening, an increase in heavy metal contaminated meat & meat products, and implementation of stringent regulations.

In this market, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury are the major product segments. Arsenic is the largest product segment of the heavy metal testing market.

ICP-MS & OES and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) are the major technology segments of the heavy metal testing market.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period for the heavy metal testing market.

SGS, Eurofins, TUV SUD, ALS, Mérieux Nutrisciences, LGC Group, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and IFP Institut Für Produktqualität are among the major players in the heavy metal testing market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the heavy metal testing market by product, technology, sample, end use industry, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled " Heavy Metal Testing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the heavy metal testing market by product, technology, sample, end use industry, application, and region as follows:

By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Arsenic

Cadmium

Lead

Mercury

Others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

ICP-MS & OES

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

Others

By Sample [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food

Water

Blood and Other Samples

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food

Beverage

Dietary Supplement

Animal Feed

Fat and Oil

Other

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Environmental

Industrial

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World (ROW) Brazil



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the heavy metal testing market by product (arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and others), technology (ICP-MS & -OES, atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and others), sample (food, water, and blood and other samples), end use industry (food, beverage, dietary supplement, animal feed, fat and oil, and others), application (environmental and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the heavy metal testing market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the heavy metal testing market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the heavy metal testing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the heavy metal testing market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the heavy metal testing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the heavy metal testing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the heavy metal testing market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in the heavy metal testing market?