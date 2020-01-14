Growth opportunities in the High Pressure Processing Equipment Market 2019-2024 edited by leading research firm

Trends, opportunities and forecast in high pressure processing equipment market to 2024 by vessel orientation type (horizontal and vertical), vessel volume type (less than 100L, 100 to 250L, 250 to 500L, and more than 500L), end use industry (small and medium enterprises, large production plants, and groups), application (fruits and vegetables, meat, juice and beverages, seafood, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the high pressure processing equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the fruit & vegetable, meat, juice & beverage, and seafood application segments. The high pressure processing equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are rising concern for food safety, increasing demand for process food that contain active ingredients, and high demand of ready-to-cook meat.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/high-pr…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, horizontal and vertical orientations are the major vessel orientation type segments. Horizontal orientation is the largest vessel orientation type segment of the high pressure processing equipment market.

Within the high pressure processing equipment market, less than 100L, 100L to 250L, 250L to 500L, and more than 500L are the major vessel volume types.

Fruits & vegetables, meat, juices & beverages, and seafood are the major application segments of the high pressure processing equipment market.

Fruits & vegetables is the largest application segment of the high pressure processing equipment market.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high adoption rate of novel food processing technologies and high level of exports of HPP products to other regions.

BAO TOU Kefa High Pressure Technology, Chic Freshertech, Hiperbaric Espana, Kobe Steel, Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller, Stansted Fluid Power, Thyssenkrupp, Universal Pasteurization, and Next HPP are among the major manufacturers of high pressure processing equipment.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the high pressure processing equipment market by orientation type, vessel volume type, end use industry, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled " High Pressure Processing Equipment Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the high pressure processing equipment market by orientation type, vessel volume type, end use industry, application, and region as follows:

By Vessel Orientation Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Horizontal Orientation

Vertical Orientation

By Vessel Volume Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Less than 100L

100 to 250L

250 to 500L

More than 500L

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Production Plants

Groups

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat

Juice and Beverages

Seafood

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World Brazil



This report of more than 150 pages will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link…… or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the high pressure processing equipment market by orientation type (horizontal and vertical), vessel volume type (less than 100L, 100 to 250L, 250 to 500L, and more than 500L), end user industry (small and medium enterprises, large production plants, and groups), application (fruits and vegetables, meat, juice and beverages, seafood, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the high pressure processing equipment market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high pressure processing equipment market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the high pressure processing equipment market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high pressure processing equipment market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high pressure processing equipment market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the high pressure processing equipment market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the high pressure processing equipment market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in the high pressure processing equipment market?