Growth Opportunities in the Smart Textile Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in smart textile market to 2024 by textile type (passive, active, and ultra-smart textile), function (energy harvesting, sensing, thermoelectricity, and luminescent), end use industry (health care, military and defense, entertainment, automotive, and sports & fitness), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the smart textile market looks promising with opportunities in the health care, military and defense, entertainment, automotive, sports and fitness industries. The smart textile market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growth in the wearable electronics market, miniaturization of electronic component, and growing demand for low cost smart wireless sensor network.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/smart-t…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, various textile type, such as passive, active, and ultra smart textile are used in various end use industry. Within the smart textile market, fashion and entertainment, sports and fitness, medical, transportation, protection and military, and architecture are the major end use industries.

Defense and military is the largest segment for smart textiles.

Sensing, energy harvesting, luminescence and aesthetics, and thermoelectricity are the major function types of the smart textile market.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Textronics, E.I. DuPont De Nemours, Milliken, Ohmatex, Outlast Technologies, Texas Instruments, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Schoeller Technologies, Gentherm, Noble Biomaterials, and Adidas AG are among the major manufacturers of smart textiles.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the smart textile market on the basis of textile type end use industry, functionality, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities Smart Textiles Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the smart textile market on the basis of textile type, end use industry, functionality, and region as follows :



By Textile Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Active Smart

Passive Smart

Ultra-Smart

By Function [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Energy harvesting

Sensing

Thermoelectricity

Luminescent

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Health care

Military and defense

Entertainment

Automotive

Sports and fitness

Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Italy

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

Rest of the World