Growth Opportunities in the Feed Enzyme Market investigated in the latest research

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in global feed enzyme market to 2024 by source (microorganism, plant, and animal), form (liquid and dry), type (phytase, protease, and carbohydrase), livestock (ruminants, swine, poultry, aquatic animals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

According to a new market report by Lucintel the future of the feed enzyme market looks promising with opportunities in various segments. The feed enzyme market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increase in production/consumption of animal-based products, high cost of feed in livestock farming, ban on antibiotics as growth promoters, and positive impact on the environment.

In this market, microorganism, plant, and animal are the major sources of feed enzyme. Within this market, phytase, protease, and carbohydrase (xylanase, amylase, cellulase, â-glucanase, and others) are the major types of feed enzyme.

Phytase is the largest type segment. Liquid form and dry form are the major form of the feed enzyme market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increase in need for food security, high investment in R&D, and change in farming practices.

BASF SE, Dowdupont, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, and Adisseo France SAS are among the major manufacturers of feed enzymes.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the feed enzyme market by source, form, type, livestock, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Feed Enzyme Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the feed enzyme market by source, form, type, livestock, and region as follows:

By Source [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Microorganism (bacteria and fungi)

Plant

Animal

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Liquid

Dry

By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase (xylanase, amylase, cellulase, â-glucanase, and others)

By Livestock [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Others (equine and pets)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East South Africa and South America

