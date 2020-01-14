Explore the growth opportunities in the Occupancy Sensor Market 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in occupancy sensor market to 2024 by technology (passive infrared, ultrasonic, dual technology, and other technologies), network connectivity (wired and wireless), coverage area (less than 89 Degree, 90 Degree–179 Degree, and 180 Degree–360 Degree), application (lighting control, HAVC, and security surveillance), operation (indoor operation and outdoor operation), building type (residential buildings and commercial buildings), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the occupancy sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the lighting control, HVAC, and security surveillance industries. The occupancy sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for energy-efficient devices, encouraging government policies towards energy saving, rising energy prices, and increasing demand for configurable and programmable sensors for HVAC systems.

In this market, passive infrared, ultrasonic, and dual technology are the major technnology types. PIR-based sensor is the largest segment of the occupancy sensor market.

Within the occupancy sensor market, lighting control, HVAC, and security surveillance are the major end use industries. Lighting control in the largest segment for this market.

Wired and wireless are the major network connectivity types of the occupancy sensor market.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to supportive government plans and programs in the region.



Legrand, Schneider Electric, Acuity Brands, Eaton Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips, and General Electric are among the major manufacturers of occupancy sensor

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Occupancy Sensor Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis."

The study includes a forecast for the occcupancy sensor market by technology, network connectivity, coverage area, application, building type, operation, and region as follows:



By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Passive Infrared

Ultrasonic

Dual Technology

Other Technologies (Microwave, IPOS, and IOS)

By Network Connectivity [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Wired

Wireless (Wi–Fi, EnOcean, ZigBee, Z–Wave and others)

By Coverage Area [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Less than 89 Degree

90 Degree–179 Degree

180 Degree–360 Degree

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Lighting Control

HVAC

Security Surveillance

By Operation [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Indoor Operation

Outdoor Operation

By Building Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World