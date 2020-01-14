Growth Opportunities in the Green and Bio Polyol Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in green and bio polyol market to 2024 by material type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), application (polyurethane rigid foam, polyurethane flexible foam, coating, adhesive, sealants, and others), end use industry (furniture & bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, carpet, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the green and bio polyol market looks promising with opportunities in the furniture and bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, and carpet industries. The green and bio polyol market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are rising demand for eco-friendly raw materials and increasing demand from various end use industries such as furniture, construction and transportation.

In this market, polyether polyols and polyester polyols are the major material type. Polyether polyols is the largest segment of the green and bio polyol market.

Within the green and bio polyol market, furniture and bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, and carpet are the major end use industries.

Polyurethane rigid foam, polyurethane flexible foam, coating, adhesive, and sealant are the major applications of the green and bio polyol market.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing preference for bio-based and ecofriendly products, which have a lower carbon impact and are recyclable or derived from non-polluting resources.

Cargill Inc, DowDupont, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, Biobased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleochemicals, Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, and E.I.

Du Pont De Nemours & Co. are among the major manufacturers of green and bio polyols.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the green and bio polyol market by application, by material type, by end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled " Green and Bio Polyol Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the green and bio polyol market by application, product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Polyurethane Rigid Foam

Polyurethane Flexible Foam

Coating

Adhesive

Sealants

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Furniture and Bedding

Construction/Insulation

Automotive

Packaging

Carpet

Others

By Region: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the green and bio polyol market by material type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), application (polyurethane rigid foam, polyurethane flexible foam, coating, adhesive, sealants, and others), end use industry (furniture & bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, carpet, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the green and bio polyol market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the green and bio polyol market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the green and bio polyol market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the green and bio polyol market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the green and bio polyol market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the green and bio polyol market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the green and bio polyol market?