Industry 4.0 Market estimated to reach US$ 156.6 billion by 2024 according to a new research report

The Industry 4.0 Market is estimated to be valued US$ 71.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 156.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 115 Tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Industry 4.0 Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

Yaskawa (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

FANUC (Japan)

General Electric (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Microsoft (US)

Stratasys (US)

Google (US)

Intel (US)

HP (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Ansys (US)

AIBrain (US)

SAP (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

General Vision (US)

“Internet of Things market is expected to hold largest market share during forecasted period”

IoT is accelerating the speed of modernization in the manufacturing industry. IoT helps the industry to solve challenges such as safety, transportation efficiency, and infrastructure challenges.

For instance, IoT is driving the automotive industry space through innovations such as autonomous cars, intelligent transportation infrastructure, and smart fleet management.

“5G technology is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecasted period”

In industrial automation, IoT and M2M communication are the key technologies. Massive applications based on these technologies require high-speed networking, low-latency communication, ultra-fast response times, and a large number of simultaneously connected smart devices.

The 5G network is a key enabler of IoT, providing a platform to connect all devices to the internet for using high-speed data transmission and processing.

