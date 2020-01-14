16.9% Growth Rate for Smart Container Market investigated in the latest research

The Global Smart Container Market delivers comprehensive overview of the global market along with the market elements such as market drivers, trends, challenges and restraints.

The Smart Container System Market is estimated to grow from US$ 2.6 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 164 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Smart Container Market:

Orbcomm (US)

Smart Containers Group AG (Switzerland)

Traxens (France)

Globe Tracker (Denmark)

Nexiot AG (Switzerland)

“Software market for smart container market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Smart container software, also known as middleware or location engine, interface between the location-based data and the final analysis of that data into useful information for enhanced container monitoring. The smart container software market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by the demand for software-based smart solutions to improve the analytics support, which provides actionable insights to transporters about delays and help in rerouting maneuvers to increase efficiency.

“Sensors to hold a major share of the smart container hardware market during the forecast period.”

The smart container hardware market for sensors held the largest share in 2018; due to the increase in demand for monitoring devices in supply chain processes, wherein any small deviation in the environmental parameter can degrade the operational performance of shipping companies in different stages of the supply chain.

“Smart container market in APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period “

Various goods are being imported in this region, including fuels, lubricants, food products, beverages, and pharmaceutical products. Along with the rising population rate, there has been an increase in the economic growth of emerging countries in APAC, where products such as vaccines, food, and drinks have become more accessible for the local markets.

This report covers the smart container system market based on installation type, offering, end-use application, communication protocol, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, product developments, partnerships, contracts, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions associated with the smart container market.